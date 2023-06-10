During Pride month, it’s important to address the current challenges faced by the transgender community. In 2023, 556 bills were proposed across 49 states aiming to restrict transrights.
While some states like Pennsylvania are fighting to protect our rights, many others have seen their rights stripped away. The struggles transindividuals endure is often overlooked. We face daily violence, microaggressions, and fear, even with support systems in place.
The dating world can be dangerous due to the risk of encountering non-acceptance and violence. Existing as a transperson means living with the constant threat of being targeted. Pride month should be a time of celebration, but recent events serve as a reminder that being open about one’s identity can be dangerous.
My words to my siblings within the transcommunity is that despite everything going on, you are valid and loved. There is nothing wrong with you. You have the capacity to be successful and thrive even with everything we are facing. If you can’t be open about who you are right now, that’s okay. You don’t have to announce your identity if you aren’t safe or ready and you are still valid if you have to remain stealth or closeted.
If you are an ally, please consider advocating for the transcommunity. We are being denied health care, jobs, living quarters, the ability to compete, and so much more including our freedom of expression on a daily basis across the country. We need your support right now.
Christopher Kalcich,
Selinsgrove