On a site I’ve been on for a while, thousands have given their opinion on President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump supporters have asked the Biden supporters over and over, what in Biden’s 47 years in office can you give that shows he should be president? Not one time have we gotten a response to that question.
All we get is Trump lies and Trump COVID. When they call Trump immoral, we ask about Kamala Harris getting everything she ever had in part because of her relationship with Willie Brown, the third most powerful man in California politics. And the withholding of DNA testing that put an innocent man on death row. We never received an answer to that either.
I notice in the letters to the editor, the Biden supporters are the same. All they have is hate Trump and don’t ask us about Biden. Don’t talk about Harris at all. Or Joe’s son. Talk about Trump not serving in the military and ignore Biden’s five deferments.
Don’t talk about how Clinton, Biden, and Obama couldn’t get past the basic military security clearance needed to serve as a private, let alone the commander in chief. If you value our Constitution, freedom of speech, and energy independence, vote Trump.
If you don’t, vote Biden.
William Folk,
McClure