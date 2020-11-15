To Republican voters — many of you, as I have friends or family involved in the election polls. They received classes on what to do and look for. Any possible problem was set aside for further investigation. To these people we owe our many thanks.
Now there are many accusations of voter fraud coming from the White House and other outside sources. Not from the people who were working and observing at these polling sites. Now the state Republican leaders you have elected want to form a Republican Committee to investigate all this fraud in this election in our state. In plain words they are calling these poll workers liars and cheats in the work they have done.
Makes you have real trust in the leaders you have elected to represent you. I do not think this is what you had in mind.
William Herrold,
Northumberland