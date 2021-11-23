The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced last week repairs on a portion of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam have been postponed until early next year, a decision that will likely delay the opening of the 2022 boating season by more than a month.
The repairs to one of the seven inflatable bags were initially scheduled to be completed this fall, but recent high-water levels and worsening seasonal conditions have pushed the repairs into next year.
This is clearly disappointing, especially for those who own boats and look forward to launching them each May into Lake Augusta, a deeper segment of the Susquehanna River near Sunbury that is created when the Adam T. Bower dam is inflated.
But perhaps we should take a moment to balance that disappointment with the fact that this engineering marvel — one of the widest inflatable dams in the world — is now more than 50 years old and we are fortunate to still have it right here in our backyard.
The vision for the dam, which stretches 2,100 feet across the Susquehanna between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam, came from the mind of Maurice Goddard, who in the mid-1960s served as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Forests and Waters, a forerunner to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. His idea was to create a state park that was within easy driving distance for nearly every resident of Pennsylvania.
In a highly innovative plan for the time, the state constructed a dam that consists of six 300-foot-long, and one 175-foot-long inflatable rubber bags that could be raised and lowered through the seasons.
The late Adam T. Bower, who represented the area in the state House from 1938 to 1966 and served as the House Appropriations Committee chairman in the 1960s, helped steer about $2.2 million in state funding for the unique project. The dam was completed in 1969, and renamed in honor of Bower in July of 2001.
After 52 years, withstanding historic floods and an incalculable number of tree limbs and debris of all kinds whisking over it, the dam remains operational.
We are lucky to still have it, and fortunate to have state officials willing to keep it going.
“We are aware that this project news is disappointing to our many park visitors and Lake Augusta users,” Shikellamy Park Manager Andrew Leidich said Friday, announcing the repair project delay.
But he added: “It is the department’s commitment to complete the remaining work and resume normal operations as quickly and safely as is possible.”
For that, and for our 2,100-foot-long stretch of concrete and rubber that continues to provide so many recreational opportunities, we can be thankful.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.