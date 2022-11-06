The eyes of the nation will again be on Pennsylvania on Tuesday awaiting the results of both the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races — as they were two years ago. There remains, however, a distinct possibility no one will know who won those high-profile races by the time this newspaper and many others go to press early Wednesday morning.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
State and county election officials — across all political spectrums — have been begging since months before the 2020 presidential election to allow for pre-canvassing. Every recommendation by election experts reviewing the 2020 contest comes with the same plea: Let officials start processing ballots sooner.
During semi-regular press conferences heading into Tuesday’s election, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman always brings up Florida and its voting process.
Florida law allows its election workers to begin the canvass of mail-in ballots — process, count, compute, tabulate results — about three weeks ahead of Election Day. That isn’t the case in Pennsylvania. Here, mail-in ballots can be organized, but not opened or counted until 7 a.m. on Election Day, even though hundreds or even thousands of mail-in ballots have been in election offices for weeks.
So already stressed out, in some cases short-handed election officials, are left doing double duty on election day: Overseeing the in-person voting process while also working through numerous mail-in ballots.
Last year, the Republican-held General Assembly adopted an election reform law including pre-canvassing and early voting. The bill was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf because it also mandated voter identification and other requirements opposed by Democrats.
Pennsylvania’s hard-working election officials have been ridiculed with lie after lie for two years about voter fraud, election irregularities and more, all because the people whose names are on the ballots won’t let them start counting sooner.
In 2020, there were more than 11 million votes cast in Florida. With 4.8 million vote-by-mail ballots submitted and another 4.3 million ballots cast during early voting, millions of ballots were already processed when Election Day arrived.
In 2020, The Associated Press called Florida for President Donald Trump at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, hours after the polls closed.
In Pennsylvania, with nearly 4 million fewer votes, it took until Saturday as delays in counting slowed the process.
That window allowed for the claims of fraud to run rampant, putting unneeded and undeserved scrutiny on election workers’ integrity.
It doesn’t have to be this way. It shouldn’t.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.