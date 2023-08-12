Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN NORTHUMBERLAND... NORTHWESTERN MONTOUR...SOUTHEASTERN LYCOMING AND NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES THROUGH 715 PM EDT... At 626 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Williamsport, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include... Williamsport, Montoursville, Muncy, Watsontown, Hughesville, Montgomery, Duboistown, Allenwood, Elimsport, Lairdsville, Collomsville, Exchange, Delaware Run, South Williamsport, Garden View, Turbotville, Oval, McEwensville, Washingtonville and Salladasburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If boating or fishing on or near an area lake or the West branch of the Susquehanna River, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH