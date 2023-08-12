President Joe Biden destroyed America’s energy independence and drove the national average gas price to its highest level ever recorded. He tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in a bid to wrangle soaring gas prices by “artificially increasing our oil supply.” Normally the SPR is used “only in the event of natural disasters or foreign chaos.”
The SPR is more than half empty with currently no plans to refill it. Our refineries are maxed out just dealing with normal user demand. This puts our nation in a grave position should we go to war, or our refineries get destroyed in a weather disaster.
Offshore wind turbines are affecting national security. Wind projects can affect military, commercial aviation, weather, and border surveillance radars. They can affect the operator’s ability to differentiate the wind farm from flying aircraft and weather storms, interfere with navigational radar used by ships and smaller vessels to avoid collisions and complicate maritime rescue operations.
The UK seeks to reduce wind farm impact on “air defense radar systems” by awarding contracts to five companies to develop technologies that will eliminate offshore wind farms’ interference on air defense radar systems. But we continue to install wind farms along the U.S. Atlantic Coast, Gulf of Mexico, and Pacific Coast.
The average price of gas when Joe Biden took office was $2.39; the inflation rate rose the fastest in more than 40 years, Consumer Price Index rose, Feds raised interest rates 11 times in 17 months to prevent a depression. Biden administration had Facebook censor conservative speech, lied about the source of COVID virus, spread fear etc. Have they ever told the truth? Add the Afghanistan fiasco, Hunter laptop, quid pro quo, receiving millions from foreign nations...
Concerned yet? Just the tip of the iceberg!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown