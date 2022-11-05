Franklin Delano Roosevelt pulled us out of the Great Depression and put us on our feet, establishing programs such as Medicare, social security, universal health care, abolishment of child labor, and a 40-hour work week.
Over the next 50 years, things got better for everyone, but greed soon followed, led by the wealthy industrialists — today’s billionaires — who soon realized the reforms initiated by FDR were cutting into their bottom line. Instead of seeing these new programs and policies as an enrichment of human lives, the rich perceived the New Deal as a threat to their power, their profits, and their freedom to run the government as they pleased.
It became imperative that politicians enact laws to limit government interference in corporate regulations, especially finance. With fiscal controls eliminated, Ronald Reagan increased the national debt by 186%, George W. Bush by 101%. Given the promises politicians made and on which they were elected, they could hardly raise taxes, so they borrowed, and borrowed, leaving the mounting national deficit for the next president to worry about. But this irresponsible approach could not continue without consequences.
The solution: To covertly funnel money to the wealthy. Shelter the rich through huge tax cuts, promising a trickle-down that would benefit those of us downstream. They opposed all federal regulatory agencies including those concerning environmental protection.
Our government, instead of taking action to ensure clean air and water, blocked any remedial efforts in support of the corporations doing the polluting. The owners of the corporations bought the politicians who enacted laws in favor of maintaining the status quo. To clean up the contamination, maybe closing down factories, would cost millions interrupting the profit flow. Never mind that it eventually wrecked the planet.
Also never mind that blocking social programs — social security, Medicare, Medicaid, universal health care, Planned Parenthood — hurts the very people who elected these guys. But duping voters is easy. Enacting huge tax cuts for the wealthy while espousing false promises to voters protects the rich and guarantees reelection.
Today’s politicians have proposed periodic reviews of both Medicare and social security, threatened to defund Planned Parenthood, refused to endorse an increase in the minimum wage, and disregarded universal health care, but don’t offer a single alternative. Why would voters continue to support candidates who undermine essential programs millions of their constituents depend upon? Profit. We’re being played.
Injustices exist. Poverty, hunger, homelessness, inflation, global warming, rising drug costs, voter discrimination, election fraud, and antisemitism are all mounting. We know it but who’s standing up? Who’s had enough? Complacency doesn’t work. It’s the enemy of progress. If you don’t think our democracy is in serious jeopardy, you are wrong. If you aren’t afraid to live under any other regime, you are wrong again.
We need ideas, plans, and proposals to fund, install, and facilitate these programs. Or at least let’s not block any attempts. Some political geniuses have promised bloodshed in the streets, threatening a revolt worse than Jan 6. Others have vowed that if the election goes badly, the results would again be rejected as rigged. Very few of us want any of that. Let’s think about this then use our most effective weapon and vote them out.
Only extreme radicals promote violence. The Proud Boys, QANON, the alt-Rights are not open to reason or change, or thoughtful discussion. Disregard them. But if what we have is no longer working or is just plain wrong, the reasonable rest of us must consider a change.
Let’s never mind the labels — socialism, capitalism, liberals, conservatives, Republicans, Democrats. What’s going on now is abuse of power. And those who allow them to stay in office are perpetuating it. “It’s about giving billions in tax breaks,” J.M. Purvis wrote in Democrats 101. “It’s about secret meetings with wealthy donors” then turning and making promises to their constituents that “never see the light of day.” Those promises are written on the wind. But voters are easily distracted.
We have the power to turn things around. Just vote. Not for a party or out of fear of change or because of some old allegiances but because we’ve carefully considered what’s at stake and it’s the right thing to do.
If you aren’t happy with the way things are, join those of us lifted by what’s best for us all. Come on in. We are warm and safe and we welcome you. Together we can make a difference. A big difference.
April Fairweather lives in Lewisburg.