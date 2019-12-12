Not so long ago (July 23), President Donald J. Trump declared that Article II of the Constitution of the United States (the document that begins with three guiding words, namely “We the People”) granted him absolute power. His exact words were, “I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” Had “we the people” intended such an interpretation of Article II, the wording of the article would have read something akin to, “the President of the United States shall be empowered to do whatever he deems necessary by way of reason or whim in service of self or nation.” No such words exist in Article II or anywhere else in the Constitution.
The Constitution is a document of enumerated (meaning listed) powers, the product of enlightened men committed to insuring their new republic against tyranny. Unlike the English Constitution, it is written so as to make as clear as possible its intention to limit the three branches of government and to provide checks to the scope of each. Either Donald J. Trump has not bothered to read the Constitution, the very document his oath of office makes clear his obligation to defend (an indictment of the ignorance of this president), or he has read it and banks on our paltry understanding to perpetuate a coveting of power destructive of the republic.
Kings demand obedience and absolute loyalty of their subjects, something implied by the president’s view of Article II. Citizens, on the other hand, must demand obedience to the law from those who, vested with the powers of governance, serve We the People.
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland
LTC, US Army (retired)