It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day. A day we will remember our Irish ancestors or at least talk in an Irish brogue.
People will be lining up early for the parade in Girardville and drinking green beer with friends and strangers. A grand old time!
The Irish, the people fleeing a famine hoping to save their families, people who were not welcomed here.
No Irish need apply, except of course for the dirty jobs our citizens didn’t want mining coal and digging ditches for a barely living wage.
Cursed for being poor, cursed for their religion, unwelcome. Now they are part of us and we celebrate the Irish culture.
We have other people at our doorstep now. Hungry people trying to save their families from danger and starvation. People willing to take the dirty jobs yet cursed and blocked from entry.
Have we learned nothing from previous migrants or after they suffer enough will we appropriate their holidays and forget we left them to starve on our borders?
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland