Twenty-two years ago tomorrow, I was sitting at a corner desk in the tiny newsroom of The Danville News when the unthinkable happened.
The Danville News was an afternoon paper back then. Five days a week, we finished up the paper in the morning and it landed on customers’ porches in the afternoon. On Fridays, we did Friday’s paper in the morning and then came back at night to do Saturday’s edition.
So the headline of The Danville News that day, Sept. 11, 2001, screams “U.S. under attack.” There weren’t many p.m. papers, even at that point. The number of papers with Sept. 11 headlines in the Sept. 11 editions is probably pretty small. I have one buried somewhere in the house, a reminder at some point will come out when we file through stuff.
Like a lot of people, Sept. 11, 2001, still feels like yesterday.
There were logistical challenges putting out the paper that day for us in Danville. By the time we went to press — I can’t recall the exact time — there was still so much unknown. Looking back at the edition last week, there was only a brief mention of Flight 93, which crashed into a field in Shanksville, America’s first punch back in the war on terror.
From a small television in the newsroom, we watched the unimaginable unfold. As is the case when breaking news hits, everything and everyone in the newsroom went into overdrive. What stories can we get? Who are the thousand people we need to talk to right now? One of the biggest challenges I remember is that because The Danville News was such a small operation, we had access to Associated Press stories, but not art. The dozens of iconic yet tragic images of that day — including the remarkable image that adorned the front of The Daily Item showing the second plane hitting the World Trade Center at 9:03 a.m. — were unavailable to us.
So we did what newspapers do. We went and found people. There is an image, taken in a downtown bank by one of our photographers, Lesley Madigan. It shows people watching the events of the day unfold on television. Two have their hands drawn to their face, covering their mouths. A third person watches, mouth agape.
It told the story, the first of hundreds, thousands of stories from that day and all the days that followed.
That day, no one knew how many people had died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, only that New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told us it would be a “horrendous number of lives lost.”
He wasn’t wrong. The total across New York, Washington and Shanksville, was 2,977 according to the 9/11 Museum and Memorial.
To this day, I remember how perfect the weather was that day. A brilliant, crisp fall day, not a cloud in the sky. It always fascinates me how many Sept. 11s have the same kind of weather.
I drove to Benton that afternoon to cover a Danville boys soccer game. The only reason I remember that is because it was coach Nick Kindt’s 100th win; I didn’t remember the score or what happened.
I just remember being numb, like all of us. It was quiet. Not a lot of cheering. I guess it was good for the kids to have some normalcy.
Returning home hours later, I planted in front of the television, soaking up as much unknown as I could. We all did, wondering how many? How did this happen? Who did this? What would tomorrow look like?
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.