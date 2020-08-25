John Finnerty’s article entitled, “State mail-in voting flawed, but no sign of fraud” (Aug. 9) disturbed me. He pointed out several problems that existed in the Pennsylvania primary but dismissed it by stating, “Even so, the report found no evidence suggesting any of those incidents involved intentional fraud.”
This is not reassuring to voters. So, even though the election’s accuracy may be in peril, we should be happy because it was not messed up on purpose? Must we prove that there are people with nefarious intentions before we can stop potential fraud? That is like saying we cannot put locks on our doors until we know for certain there are thieves in the area. This is totally illogical.
The article even indicated that there is a chance that the election may have inaccuracies, so I do not care if “intentional fraud” was the culprit or not. The only way to ensure that our election is safe is to require the voters to show up at the polls and allow only absentee ballots for those with legitimate reasons.
If someone wants to request an absentee ballot because of COVID-19, then require them to request it and accept that excuse as valid. We already have a system in place to ensure every voter can vote so why are we willing to open our election up to possible inaccuracies and fraud. Inaccuracy, whether intentional or accidental is still inaccuracy.
Brent Lenhart,
Mifflinburg