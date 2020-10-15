I recently had my heart a little broken as I left our local Walmart. I noticed a local pastor in there without a mask. I suffer from Lupus and only dashed in to get something quickly as I have been staying out of crowds during the pandemic.
Jesus said we are to love one another as He loves us. How is this blatant insult to people showing care or love? He doesn’t seem to know that no symptoms means nothing. He should also remember it is written, thou shall not tempt the Lord thy God. You never know what the person around you may be dealing with and their health should be foremost in your mind, especially a man of God.
The full armor of God doesn’t mean you can just have faith and prayer and nothing will happen to you. Christ’s love is for all who hear and obey. I am sure that among the 214,000 people that have died, there had to be some devout believers!
It isn’t sending a good message when a pastor thinks his church and his congregation are the ones that are exempt. I hope not only this man but others will remember there are those of us that need to go out once in a while too! We want to be safe.
Please wear a mask. It is life and death for some of us.
Wendy Charles,
Milton