The Class of 2020’s lasting memories will be different than most classes that have preceded them. They would have to be considering how the world has changed over the last month and a half.
Spring sports seasons never started. Only a handful of schools were able to pull off spring musical productions. Senior and band trips are gone and not coming back. College visits are virtual. Proms and graduations are up in the air.
Each one of those things is a memory we hold forever. Now consider how drastically different it has been and will be for this year’s graduating seniors, which may not encounter any of them.
Thirteen years of hard work might not be rewarded with the opportunity to walk across the stage to be handed a diploma.
How would you feel if those memories were erased?
The Class of 2020 will finish its senior year at home, instead of cruising the halls with friends, attending prom, starring in one final performance or playing in one last game. The Daily Item would like to offer seniors a chance to put their thoughts about this unprecedented situation into words.
Seniors who would like to participate can send their 500-700 word commentary and a photo of themselves to The Daily Item for publication in the coming weeks. Email the commentaries to letters@dailyitem.com and The Daily Item will publish them in print and online.
Last week, Susquehanna University senior Ciara Middleton penned a wonderful commentary on this page about what COVID-19 has taken from her and her classmates. She talked about walking down memory lane — not running, you’re not supposed to do that on this particular stretch of road.
Today, Selinsgrove sophomore Tori Ross expresses her reaction to the last six weeks in her letter to the editor.
As each day goes by, the special moments high school seniors hold so dear become more unlikely. Seniors already know they won’t attend another class in the places they have called home for four years. We, like them, hold out hope proms and graduations can be delayed to allow for a safe celebration at some point in the coming months.
Until we know for sure, let us know what you are thinking and how you are feeling. Your classmates and others want to know.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.