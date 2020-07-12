Every weekday for the past month, I have been taking a stand with others at the intersection of routes 15 and 45, in support of the Black Lives Matter protests happening around the world. In her open letter “To My People,” Assata Shakur states “He who runs while the sun is sleeping stumbles many times.” It’s an acknowledgment that enslaved Black people who escaped under the cover of darkness often faltered on their path to freedom.
This insight should resonate with us all today. We live in a system conceived to implicate us in the oppression and abuse of one another. The Black Lives Matter movement wants to build a world in which basic respect and humanity are the rule and not the exception. We are not trying to tear down. We are not accusing or blaming. We are not running from something. We are running toward something better for everyone. Each of us is going to make mistakes on that path, but that doesn’t change our goal. Please remember that.
An examination of the world today reveals a global economy where everyone is complicit in an extractive system relying on the labor of the poor and marginalized while driving the planet toward environmental catastrophe. The global garment industries are known for maltreatment of workers through dangerous working conditions, job insecurity, and pay that leaves workers and their families in extreme poverty. KnowTheChain, an organization using benchmarks to rate companies on how well they treat their workers, gives the 49 largest information communications and technology companies an average score of 30%. If you have a Dell, MacBook, iPhone, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Samsung phone, or any other product from one of these businesses, you are tacitly benefitting from this abuse of other people. Other worst offenders include Nestle, Amazon, and the entire fossil fuel industry.
To exist in this world is to have blood on your hands.
Assata Shakur is saying pursuing freedom you have never known is an endeavor marked with struggle and failure. The Black Lives Matter movement invokes that same spirit, pursuing something so long denied. Some dismiss this groundswell as outrage over the recent murders of unarmed Black Americans, but it is more. It is 400 years of pain. As a white man, I can’t begin to describe how it must feel to live in a country that is hostile to your humanity. But there are undeniable facts. The average Black family’s wealth is about one-tenth of that of the average white family. This precipitates a slew of problems while contributing to other grave disparities. After a murder conviction, Black people are 50% more likely than anyone else to be found innocent after incarceration for someone else’s crime. Police use force 2.5 times more often on Black people than on white people. In their lifetime, Black people are six times more likely to be imprisoned than white people, with 1 in 3 Black men incarcerated at some point during their life. Black people get longer sentences for the same crimes. Black communities are more often food insecure. The list goes on and on.
These systemic issues, racial inequality and our global extractive economy, implicate all of us who tacitly benefit from them. Creating true equality and freedom for people of color in this country takes more than simply treating individuals well. We must restructure the very institutions that perpetuate these inequalities. We can put funding into specialized government response teams composed of social workers, criminal investigators, and medical professionals. We can make voting easy and accessible. We can pass comprehensive election finance reform. We can create an energy infrastructure that won’t doom future generations to devastation. These systems are built to make us feel like change is impossible and they are necessary evils. But each of us has a choice. We have a choice to fight for something better, and sometimes we are all going to fail. No one expects perfection. I have failed, and I will fail again. But I believe in myself, and my ability to change and grow; just as I believe in you. Let’s do it together.
Sam Howe is a college student and East Buffalo Township resident.