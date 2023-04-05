It seems that most Republicans, especially ones in the “red T” in central Pennsylvania, have forgotten that part of the first two years of any administration are usually spent cleaning up the messes of the previous administration. That phenomenon seems to be lost on Mr. Folk and Mr. Popescu in their recent Daily Item writings.
The score:
1. Trump started a trade war with China that killed our farmer exports which then ended in the “China Trade Deal.” China still hasn’t purchased $200 billion in goods from Phase 1.
2. Trump pulled us out of the 12 trading nations’ Trans-Pacific Partnership. Result: Hello China.
3. Trump withdrew us from UNESCO in October 2017.
4. Trump withdrew us from the United Nations Human Rights Council in June 2018.
5. Trump withdrew us from the UN Relief and Works Agency. That just happens to supply food to Palestinian refugees.
6. Trump withdrew us from the Iran Nuclear Deal in May 2018. Now we have zero potential for any oversight, nuclear or otherwise. Hello, Iranian drones.
7. Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and puts our embassy there. Disputed territory for hundreds of years. Hello upset Palestinians. Hello the current goofball, right-wing Israeli government.
Does this sound like world leadership? No! Does this sound like the leader of the “free world?” No! If you want some real insight into Trump, our military and national security, read “Trump’s Last General” in The New Yorker, Aug. 15, 2022.
I have written before (My turn) that Putin understood that Trump had no, and still has no understanding of the function of NATO, Russian and Soviet history and Ukrainian history. Putin decided to invade Ukraine when he met Trump in Helsinki. Trump demonstrated his regard for Ukraine in his famous impeachment phone call. Trump rightly called out NATO preparedness. President Biden gets to pick up the pieces for this and the seven items above.
So the Chinese and the Russians have spy satellites that fly over us. Get over it. We have satellites that fly over them. The Russians knocked down a US drone over the Black Sea. Ask yourself, would you want to go to war and die for a $54 million dollar drone? Maybe Biden’s response is Abrams tanks for Ukraine.
Almost all of us are struggling in the current economy. The Fed is still using “blunt force trauma” to curb inflation and people are still spending money. Maybe we should be looking at corporate profits which are at record levels. Maybe it’s greed and not inflation at all. You can’t blame that on Biden.
There is no question that elements of either the B.L.M. movement or opportunists (ie: ATM robberies in Philadelphia) exhibited very poor behavior in some demonstrations. Having read the current Antifa manual, it is easy to conclude that it has no relationship to the original meaning of Antifa. But please do not equate this behavior with the insurrection on Jan 6. If you do, you need a major lesson in American history and civics. Never mind the stain on our world leadership status.
In case you are wondering, I am not a Biden fan as his administration has all the elements of a Shakespearian drama. I have known about Trump since working in New York City in the mid-80s. His “Art of the Deal” book is pure fiction. Yes, we are in trouble. We will “muddle through.”
Dan Kuruna lives in Middleburg.