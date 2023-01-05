A new year used to be hope for a change to make all that was wrong right.
But what is a new year when none of the wrongness of losing can be made right?
What is new about a year when the one thing I wish to change, the one thing I’d give my life to change, cannot be changed, or undone no matter how many New Year’s resolutions are thrown its way?
I cannot say ‘happy new year’ anymore. It’s simply one more painful reminder that it’s been more than 3 month of “living” without you.
A new year of trying to survive the endless minutes, hours, days, months without you. Another year of battling the heartless cliches thrown my way. Another year of listening to people say “time heals all wounds” and “be grateful for the children you have.”
But what about the one I don’t have. What about Paisley?
2023, I promise you Paisley Ann, justice will be served.
Your memory will live on and daddy and I will make sure nobody forgets you or forgets what happened to us on that tragic day. #justiceforpaisleyann
Stephanie Reiner,
Pitman