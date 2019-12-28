Today, Penn State’s football team closes the 2019 season with a matchup against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Some felt like the Nittany Lions should have been in the Rose Bowl, but a third trip to a major bowl game in four seasons is quite an accomplishment. This year’s bowl game also presents an opportunity to revisit some important history regarding the program.
The trip south marks Penn State’s first visit to the Cotton Bowl since 1975. But it was nearly three decades early — Jan. 1, 1948, the end of the 1947 season — when Penn State’s Wally Triplett and Dennie Hoggard made history.
Triplett and Hoggard became the first African Americans to play in the Dallas-based bowl game. Legend has it if they didn’t play, Penn State wasn’t going to either.
According to reports, Penn State held a team meeting in advance of the game — other reports have it happening two years earlier in a game in Miami, but the thrust is the same — the team was asked to leave Triplett and Hoggard at home. Penn State captain Steve Suhey said “We are Penn State. We play all or none.”
It’s impossible to note if the emphasis then was placed on the “we” or on “are,” but it’s irrelevant today. The battle cry was established.
Triplett and Hoggard made history by having the courage to be there; the team wasn’t allowed to stay in Dallas area hotels and instead stayed on a nearby naval base. The trip back there is not lost on Penn State’s coach James Franklin — one of 12 black coaches (out of 130) in the top division of college football — nor his players.
“We’re going to spend some time talking about the history, the significance,” Franklin said of his team’s trip to the Cotton Bowl. “I think we can make some great connections with some of the conversations that we had this year. And then obviously for me, I think the people that know me closely, and people within our program, they understand how important that is to me.”
Penn State returned to Dallas with much fanfare, staying in a four-star hotel near downtown. The team will feature African Americans all over the field, including All-America linebacker Micah Parsons and likely first round NFL Draft pick Yetur Gross-Matos.
Times have changed. But not completely. The struggle is real for many, and for these young men representing Penn State, learning what others that came before them had to endure makes the trip more special.
“I actually researched a little bit about it, just to know the background of it and how important this game is for Penn State,” said receiver KJ Hamler, an African American. “It’s unique. Just honoring Mr. Wally Triplett, I think it’s going to be a great time to prove ourselves. Me being African American and him being African American and being one of the first ones here to do that, to set a standard here, is amazing. It’s crazy how far we’ve come from that time to now. I think we wouldn’t be the team that we are without him.”
