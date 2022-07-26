We continue to hear how the increase in gas prices is due to oil company greed, the Ukraine war, less production in the U.S., etc.
While these may or may not be true, President Biden’s selling of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve was publicly announced with the aim to reduce prices here. If that was the aim, why did the administration sell almost 1 million barrels to China? The state run China Petrochemical Corporation Sinopec, which bought the oil through its American arm, has an interesting investor. The private equities firm BHR Partners, which Hunter Biden invested in and helped to set up, invested roughly $1.5 billion in Sinopec. The administration said the oil companies were responsible for these sales, but why did it allow them to buy it and then say the program was designed to reduce prices here?
And why, when Republicans offered an amendment to ban our petroleum reserve from export to China and to any entity that does not certify that it is “not under the ownership, control, or influence of the Chinese Communist Party,” did House Democrats unanimously vote against it? China has been buying more Russian energy products since Putin invaded Ukraine. From March to May, China spent $19 billion on Russian oil, gas, and coal, double the amount it spent a year earlier and imported more Russian oil in May than in April. China is adding to its national reserves not only by buying cheap oil from Russia but also our oil reserve from our Department of Energy. Not only is the administration selling our strategic oil to our greatest enemy, the reserve was not designed for mitigating a bad energy policy.
Another betrayal comes from our government buying Chinese drones. The Chinese company Da-Jiang Innovations is selling drones to U.S. government agencies, including the FBI and DHS, and paying lobbyists in Washington to keep the flow going. Instead of supporting American jobs, Democrats in the House of Representatives again stripped language from the upcoming defense spending bill that would ban federal money from going to China’s drone companies and other firms that pose risks to U.S. national security. DJI spent over $4 million on lobbying firms. Individual lobbyists improved their access by paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations to key congress people and offered jobs to politically influential staff members and their families.
Such lobbyists serve the CCP as a pass-through for donations and salaries despite laws against foreign contributions to U.S. electoral candidates. It’s a corrupt well-greased track in Washington politics. Both parties are complicit in being bought, but this one serves Chinese companies in spades.
Foreign threats are bad enough but it is even worse when our defenses are weakened by the many people here whom the CCP has bought.
Thomas Modesto.
Danville