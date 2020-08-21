Approximately 80 million voters will submit mail-in ballots this fall, double the number from 2016. But will all those votes be counted, or will Donald Trump steal our election by crippling the U.S. Postal Service?
Look what has happened since President Trump named a new postmaster general in May. Mailboxes have disappeared from city streets. Executives in the Postal Service have been reassigned or displaced. Sorting machines in local post offices have been dismantled and removed. The Postal Service is now warning that mail-in ballots may not arrive in time to be counted, due to delays orchestrated by the Trump administration.
In June, Joe Biden claimed Trump “…wants to cut off money for the post office so they cannot deliver mail-in ballots…” Biden was right. During a recent interview, Trump said he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service so it will be more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots.
Trump can read the polls as well as anyone and appears to be getting desperate. Unable to win the election fairly, he is resorting to a different, devious strategy: Doing whatever he can to weaken the Postal Service and ensure that millions of votes this fall will not be counted.
Voting is an integral part of our constitution, as is the Postal Service. But as Trump has demonstrated time and again, when his personal objectives and re-election are involved, he will not let the constitution stand in his way.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury