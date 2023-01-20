I hope all you good conservative seniors who voted for Republican congresspeople are happy with Republicans in control of the House. As you know, Social Security and Medicare are both examples of socialism. Just look at the record when they were introduced. The political right fought to introduce the measures. Remember Ronald Reagan was one of the chief spokesmen opposing Medicare. If you haven’t kept up with the news, following Kevin McCarthy’s nauseating quest to become speaker of the House, one of the concessions he made to the extreme right, including the seditionists and Jan. 6 deniers, was a willingness to weaken both of these entitlement programs.
Medicare and Social Security are not funded under normal budgetary procedures. It was set up this way so seniors wouldn’t have to worry every time a new budget could threaten their income. It’s time to start worrying about what is coming down the road. The political right has wanted to weaken and cut funding for years. They will cut any program they can except money for the corporations and the wealthy. Programs that help the average American are always under attack by these knights of the wealthy and corporations.
It seems that Republicans always campaign on a promise of tax cuts. A sweet-sounding promise to most taxpayers. But before you jump on the bandwagon, shouldn’t we consider what programs are going to be cut? Remember that when tax cuts are on the table, the cuts are predominantly for the rich and the corporations. Look at the trillion-dollar tax cuts passed in the Trump years; tax cuts built on a stack of promised lies. It is a lie that Republicans want to cut the deficit, just look at the trillions added during the Trump administration. They cut taxes without program cuts as they increased spending.
I suspect very few people want to pay taxes, but it is the way we pay for the services provided by the government. With more than 300 million of us, we are not going to agree on all spending, but the people we elect determine the programs our taxes support. While we may have as children not understood that if you want something it will cost something, hopefully as adults we understand that government programs and services have a price. It seems that too many want to ride on our highways, but complain about gas taxes.
Voting to raise taxes may be a responsible thing to do, but might be the end of a politician’s career. Gov. Corbett’s responsible increase in gas taxes to repair our highways which had been underfunded for decades led to only one term in office. Our infrastructure has been in woeful condition for decades because we have lived like there is magic money to repair our infrastructure. The House Republicans are forever complaining about government spending, but the Biden administration and the Democrats in Congress managed with some Republicans to start repairing our sewers and highways with the infrastructure bill. The recent failure of the air transportation warning system is just another example of an outdated system.
Tax collectors have never been a popular group, but they are important for government function. Someone has to collect the taxes needed to provide the countless services provided by government. We average taxpayers who receive our income through payroll checks have nothing to fear from the IRS. Our taxes are pretty straightforward. Even if you make a mistake, the mistake can be corrected and missed payment can be made. If you took a look at the recently released tax forms of Donald Trump, you can quickly see that it is a whole different story for the wealthy. Why were there years when you paid more taxes than Donald? For years Congress has been giving all kinds of tax breaks to the wealthy so they can manipulate their final payment. We have been cheated out billions of tax dollars because of these gifts to the rich and the IRS’s long-term manpower shortage to audit the cheaters. Biden’s legislation increased agents to do proper auditing. Now the House Republicans intend to help their rich patrons by cutting agents.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.