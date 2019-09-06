Perhaps The Daily Item owes an apology to all the workers in the Susquehanna Valley for publishing anti-union propaganda on its editorial page on Labor Day of all days. The piece was “On Labor Day, consider the injustice of forced union dues.”
The so-called ‘forced’ dues are a fee levied on all workers to compensate the union for negotiating higher pay and better conditions on their behalves. As an opinion piece that the Item published the day after Labor Day explained, the American labor union movement has improved everybody’s working conditions by supporting health and safety laws, overtime pay, child-labor prohibitions, Social Security, minimum wage, and so forth. No wonder big businesses don’t like unions and try to weaken them at every turn.
The National Right to Work Committee that gave this opinion piece to the Item is funded by billionaires, literally. You can look it up. The Koch brothers, the family that owns Walmart, the owners of Coors beer, and other big-business advocates contribute millions to the “Committee.”
Obviously these folks are not really worried about a few dollars a week that the average worker might want to keep instead of supporting their union. The business owners only want to weaken unions to increase their own wealth and power. The Daily Item was their accomplice this time.
Ben Marsh,
Lewisburg