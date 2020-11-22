One of us is having a baby. The other of us is immunocompromised. In running our respective United Ways, we both carry part of the responsibility for keeping our community safe and well-cared-for. But if we aren’t safe and healthy, we can’t keep others safe and healthy.
So, pardon us, but we take this masking thing very personally and very seriously. Walking through the grocery store or the convenience store or downtown and seeing people unmasked; reading snarky comments on social media, seemingly without care; this is all frustrating, yes, but mostly, we are just sad.
We are sad for our children to have to watch this. What are they learning about humanity?
We are sad for our neighbors whose lives are most at risk. What message is this sending to them about what they are worth?
We are sad for our friends and colleagues, who are beleaguered. How long is the road ahead and how many more impossible decisions will we have to make?
We can cite countless studies that point to the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of disease generally and coronavirus more specifically. We can regurgitate the facts out there about countries and cultures that have widespread masking mandates and are faring far better than us. We can throw facts and statistics out there all day about this.
But science is not our job. We aren’t scientists. We are social servants. And, although we base much of our work on data and the advice of experts, we get our inspiration from people. We prefer the human approach.
So we will leave the stats and facts to epidemiologists, and instead we will tell you about Tom Reimensnyder. Tom lives in Mifflinburg. He’s a father to three daughters and six grandchildren. He is a Marine and veteran of the Korean War. A former wounded warrior, his community knows him as a lifelong Republican and military advocate. He is also husband to a sweet, loving wife Peggy, who passed away this weekend, not from COVID-19 but from a terminal illness.
Tom posed on Tuesday for a photo shoot with his mask and his daughter. And he talked about why it was important to him.
When Tom returned from Korea, he was walking on a street in California and saw someone do something that he described as “crude” to someone else. Instead of letting it slide, he confronted the perpetrator. He told him that he fought in Korea for a country he believed to be full of good people so we could continue to do good things. It’s not just freedom he fought for, but also for our ability to have a positive impact on humanity as a whole.
Tom says that’s why, only three days after losing his beautiful wife, he showed up and posed for a photo he knows will be distributed widely. Because, for him, America is about love and kindness and doing the good and right thing. For him, that’s what masking is — doing the good and kind and right thing.
This is not a political issue. Frankly, although it’s based in science, it’s not even a scientific issue. It is a human issue.
Think of one being in your life who you would do anything to protect. Maybe it’s your child or your parent or your partner or even your dog.
And if that doesn’t work, think of Tom or at least the idea of Tom — perhaps a perfect stranger, who has lived his whole life believing that, in America, we are good and kind and care about each other, who fought so that we collectively can be the best country and people we can be.
Wear a mask.
Do it for him.
Do it for them.
Do it for us.
#maskup #maskunited
Joanne Troutman is the president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Adrienne Mael is president and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.