I am a lifelong Republican. I voted for Donald Trump. I think his position on American business is good. A wealthy, self-sufficient American economy is best for all our people. Even those clinging to the bottom rungs have a better life in a prosperous society.
My belief in managed capitalism doesn’t mean that I am excited with everything Trump. Let me define this more accurately. Many times, I’ve not been thrilled with the president when he opens his mouth and sound comes out. At a recent COVID-19 daily briefing the president recommended, after consultation with his medical “generals,” that we all wear masks when we are in public. Before the molecules from his breath landed on the scripted sentence, he said, “…but I don’t think I’ll do that.”
“Shut the %&)$ up!” I yelled at the TV. This not only startled my wife and my cat, who I swear has been deaf since we got her, (the cat, not my wife) but it startled me. I don’t usually react like that, not to inanimate objects.
In this case, President Trump did America a disservice. To recap, the reason that masks are suggested is not to protect the wearer, but to protect those in close proximity who might have the virus and can give it to me! And if I might get the virus so can you.
I went shopping today and too many people had no cover over their nose and mouth. I know that wearing a mask feels strange. We feel self-conscious. But considering the outfits I’ve seen people wear while shopping those folks might find wearing a mask beneficial.
We are living through a strange and dangerous time. If the enemy were visible, we’d carry our guns. In this case a simple mask over our nose and mouth is our defense. Besides, at what other time can you walk into a bank wearing a mask and have the other guy not wearing one be arrested?
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg