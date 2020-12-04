On Pages A1, A2, B1 and B2 of the Saturday, Nov. 28, Daily Item, there are photos of local people not wearing masks in public settings.
I am appalled by the lack of consideration shown by these individuals because they could be exposing people around them to COVID-19 even if they have no symptoms.
I ask everyone to recognize that other people may be especially vulnerable to this novel disease; please wear a mask whenever you are unable to be socially distanced around other people!
Ann Fisher,
Selinsgrove