It has been a whole year since the public was advised to wear face masks and keep social distancing as measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time hundreds of our neighbors have contracted the viral infection and too many have died. But we still read reports of increased infections in this newspaper.
There is the expectation that soon the community could be vaccinated with proven vaccines. Some social restrictions have been eased by Gov. Tom Wolf.
But the recommendation for facial coverings has not changed. Even those who have been vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks in public. But the face coverings are intended to be worn to cover both the nose and mouth. The COVID virus infects by gaining entry into a person’s respiratory system via both the mouth and nose. The virus spreads to others when carried on droplets spread from the breathing, coughing and sneezing of the infected individual. A properly worn face-covering prevents those droplets from entering another’s respiratory system.
So I urge everyone to wear their face mask properly. The mask should cover both the mouth and nose so that the breath is filtered through the material in both directions.
I have been at a loss to explain why those with the responsibility haven’t insisted on the proper wearing of face masks.
Whether it’s the managers of commercial businesses like groceries, flea markets or eating establishments or especially athletic events. The persons in charge should be willing to enforce the rules. The signs should say “properly worn masks required in this facility”
I have a particular issue with the PIAA. Viewing photos published in The Daily Item demonstrate that officials are not enforcing the proper wearing of face masks. In the past, the health and safety of student-athletes has prompted mandates for eye and face protection, mouth guards, prohibitions of jewelry, proper uniforms, etc. Some of us can remember the AIDS epidemic which prompted measures to reduce exposure to blood during play. All of these measures were incorporated into the regulations and enforced during the competitions. The team officials also have the same responsibility if only to avoid having their teams eliminated from competition due to infection.
If we really want to control the pandemic and reduce the infection rates we should all be responsible enough to endure the minor discomfort of a face mask over both our nose and mouth when in the general public. It protects us and others.
James Morgan,
Lewisburg