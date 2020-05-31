As Americans, including those living in the Valley, continue to emerge from quarantine, we do so under new “rules,” including masking when entering businesses or spending time in crowds of any real size.
It is an easy practice that, for some reason, has set off a faux outrage that is baffling to many.
Elected leaders and medical professionals call our new rules “guidance.” We understand the frustration when the guidance changes or comes out too late to make educated decisions.
Can they be uncomfortable and confining? Sure.
But it is important to remember the guidance is in place to protect the greater good. They are safety measures. It’s not a punishment.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and member of President Trump’s COVID-19 task force, said wearing a mask is not “100 percent effective” as a safeguard, but it shows “respect for another person.”
“I want to protect myself and protect others, and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that’s the kind of thing you should be doing,” he said.
There is a minority among us, a larger group than many care to recognize, that refuse to wear a mask, calling it an infringement upon their rights.
That group is wrong. Those in that camp argue more people die in vehicle crashes or from cancer than have died because of COVID-19. Car crashes and cancer aren’t highly contagious.
Those people want to rip the Band-Aid off for anyone under the age of 65, the demographic least likely to die from the novel coronavirus. That large group under 65 can get the virus, remain largely asymptomatic and pass the virus on to countless others without knowing, including those more susceptible.
The masks we wear aren’t meant to protect us. They are meant to protect others. For some reason, that is an impossible concept to understand for too many.
Fueled by President Trump’s not only refusal to wear a mask, but his mocking of those who do, sides are clearly drawn.
The president has politicized the simple, common decency of wearing a mask. If you wear a mask, you’re against him. If you don’t, well here’s your retweet.
Wearing a mask doesn’t make you weak or politically correct. It makes you human and shows compassion for other people.
Why is that so difficult to understand?
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.