Wear a mask.
We’ve said it before and we say it again today. Until a safe vaccine is available, it’s the best action to take to live among your neighbors without the potential of causing them — and you — harm.
We understand the frustration with the ever-changing guidance. We understand the impact mitigation has had on businesses and families.
We all feel it.
But as life begins to open back up this fall — schools reopening, students returning to college campuses and even some outdoor recreation — it is more vital than ever to wear a mask.
Unfortunately, far too many still feel like being asked to wear a mask is an affront to their rights. Is stopping at a red light? Or paying taxes on time?
Refusing to wear a mask is certainly a decision you can make. But understand it comes with consequences, including being shut out of stores, restaurants and schools.
Last weekend, a group of protesters, “triggered an evacuation” at a York County Walmart when they entered a store and walked through the facility without masks, according to the York Daily Record. Between 50 and 60 protesters walked through the store before leaving in about 30 minutes.
“On Saturday afternoon, we chose to temporarily close out of an abundance of caution due to a disturbance within the store,” Walmart said in a statement. “No customers or associates were hurt and we reopened in 90 minutes.”
The protest was peaceful. No one was arrested. They had their say and left.
But the moment represented terrible decision-making and put many people at risk needlessly. By now we’ve all heard the “my mask protects you and your mask protects me” mantra out of Harrisburg.
The protesters could not have known who in the building was compromised because of their reckless behavior.
More than ever, our actions and interactions have a much broader impact than we can even guess. There was no harm in standing outside of that Walmart and protesting the mask policy. There likely would have been much more visibility.
Instead of just making their point — which they are allowed to do — they put others in danger.
If enough follow that lead, then cancel plans to spend Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas with your families and make sure to understand the selfish behavior has implications beyond your small circle.
The sooner we all understand that, the faster we will emerge from this crisis.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.