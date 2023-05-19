As an Air Force Veteran “Off I go into the wild blue yonder” is the inscription that seems fitting for my final marker whether in the ground, a columbarium niche, or an urn.
My life, in comparison, is unexciting; perhaps boring, except for a near miss while in the Air Force assisting a departing civilian aircraft that jumped wheel chocks, coming forward, nearly chopping me to pieces with spinning turboprops, a more recent near-death experience requiring a helicopter ride, emergency surgery, and a stay in the ICU.
I have been a firefighter, a Pennsylvania Certified Ambulance Technician (forerunner to today’s EMT and Paramedic programs), have traveled the U.S. for work and pleasure, discovering differences of opinions and lifestyles, met a direct descendent of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Alabama, and was even invited to join the “Sons of the Confederacy” (until she learned that I was a “Yankee” from Pennsylvania), and while in Louisiana, learned to enjoy a Southern staple called “grits.”
Mr. Codger thinks himself an “old hippie” Child of Light and does not subscribe to any religion stating that love, peace, and having fun would be the proper method of saving mankind from his erroneous ways. (The true Light of the World was celebrated on Easter Sunday). In his March 19, 465-word essay, he gave high praise to the quality of the Democratic candidates as opposed to the Republican challengers. If Biden/Harris is the best that the Dems can do, and win reelection, then we can be assured of a continuation of inept, ineffective “leadership” with continued high inflation, illegal border crossings, and support for Antifa and BLM, among other dreadful things. Of course, the anticipated Republican candidate may not be the best choice the Republican party may offer either.
While Mr. Codger claims that his “meditation and mindfulness” trip through LaLa Land is ideal for bringing peace and stability (imagine pressing that attack on our adversaries), membership in the “climate crazies” army that has declared war on the evil gas stove and internal combustion engine, or engaged in a rescue mission for a young Russian lass (no accusations, but isn’t Russia guilty of engaging innocent looking young women to gain crucial information; just saying), or assisting a bloodhound in a hunt for a missing patient is so much more exciting than my dull and uninteresting life experiences and represents something I cannot duplicate.
Suffice it to say that Mr. Codger’s weekly contributions to the Daily Item are entertaining.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown