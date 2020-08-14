It has taken longer than expected and anyone wanted, so it is more than welcome news to learn of another tenant on the way to Union County’s Great Stream Commons.
Momentum finally seems to be building at the park, established more than a decade ago with any signs of real progress severely hindered during the recession beginning in 2008.
This week, county commissioners announced another deal for acreage at the site. This time, commissioners approved a sale of 57 acres — for $1.1 million — to a corporation named 17890 Russell Road. Union County officials said they don’t have all the plans for the property, but one of the requirements was the land allow for a structure between 300,000 and 400,000 square feet.
The new Lewisburg Area High School measures in at 183,000 feet, so consider how large the projected building will be. Whatever it will become, will be significant.
The parcel is located on the northern edge of the industrial park along Route 15. Union County planning and economic developer Shawn McLaughlin estimated the new property owners may have to invest up to $1.7 million to extend utilities to the parcel: sewer, water, natural gas, telecommunications and roadwork.
“I heard 80 to 100 jobs, which is exciting,” Commissioner Chair Preston Boop said.
Exciting is certainly a good word to describe this movement.
It is the third parcel to be sold at the property since last October. A month ago, commissioners signed off on a $450,000 deal for 7 acres of land scheduled for a convenience store and gas station. Last fall, JM Industrial Realty LLC, Watsontown, paid $3.75 million to Target for 166 acres adjacent to the county-owned property.
The property seemingly has plenty to offer developers, including rail access, proximity to Interstate 80 and available tax relief as part of a Keystone Opportunity Zone. About 280 acres of developable land remains at the park.
At a time when the economy has slowed during the pandemic, the recent movement is somewhat surprising.
“For whatever reason, it’s really bizarre, but the interest in the park has really gone up during the pandemic,” McLaughlin said. He suggested low-interest rates or a desire to bolster domestic operations could be behind the movement.
Whatever the reason, the timing could not be more perfect.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.