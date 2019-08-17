This letter is addressed to the 20-plus million illegal immigrants living in America. Welcome. I say again welcome!
As your “Welcome Wagon Hostess,” I would like to give you this free packet of information. Enclosed you will find your free Medicare and health care information and if you have children, here is your free education voucher. Also, in your packet of goodies is your voucher for housing assistance and food stamps.
We want you to be happy here in the good old U.S. and don’t you worry because Mr. & Mrs. Average Middle-Class American will gladly pay for all these freebies by paying increased property and school taxes, by paying increased federal, state, Social Security, local and earned income taxes.
And by the way, here is your application to become a voting registered Democrat. Please tell your neighbors and relatives back home your good fortune. All the best.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg