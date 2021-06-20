Bucknell University recently received approval for a 4,576-panel solar farm in Lewisburg. Originally planned to abut the Bucknell Golf Course and driving range, the solar installation will now be placed on a less conspicuous site. Neighbors enthusiastically support this project and sincerely appreciate the site change.
This decision allows for an important, renewable energy facility while minimizing the impact on a truly beautiful green open space. Lewisburg has very few parks all of which are extremely small. But fortunately, all parts of the golf course are open to the public — links, driving range and the beautiful, newly remodeled dining room and bar. In addition, lessons and summer camps for children are offered as well. This site change will also preserve the habitat for bees and butterflies on the driving range. Of the towns lucky enough to have a municipal golf course, some use taxpayer dollars to help cover operating expenses. All maintenance of our course is covered by the university which receives no property tax rebate in exchange.
Bucknell has an impressive history of civic contributions. Beginning in 2007, Bucknell proposed the Lewisburg Core Community Initiative, a downtown revitalization plan that included a total investment of $26 million, $12.5 million from the state, about $5.6 million from Bucknell, and the remainder from federal grants. Notable projects included restoration of the 1941 Campus Theatre, $2.75 million; renovation of the historic 1931 Lewisburg post office and courthouse building and renovation of the Barnes & Nobel site, $10.5 million. In past non-pandemic years, Barnes & Noble generated $70,000 annually in county and local taxes. Also impressive is the restoration of the DeWitt Building which now houses the Small Business Development Center, retail space and a satellite gallery to Bucknell’s Samek Art Museum
How fortunate we are to have Bucknell support these vital town projects to benefit not only BU students but also all residents of Union County. Both the golf course and the solar farm definitely enrich our community. Yes... well done Bucknell!
Tina Morris,
Lewisburg