We, the Montour County Board of Commissioners, extend our sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to all the citizens of Montour County, the front-line workers including all emergency responders (police, fire and ambulance), county employees, the staff of Geisinger Health System, all county nursing homes, Weis and Giant Markets, all restaurants who have remained open, food banks and anyone assisting our citizens during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Your efforts have been remarkable. Thank you! Your efforts have been instrumental in positioning Montour County to be one of the first counties in the commonwealth to move to yellow status May 8.
We further implore Gov. Tom Wolf and state leadership to recognize the efforts of our citizens during the stay-at-home order and now under the masking and social distancing protocols and trust them to make a difference. We have complete confidence that they will continue to be safe in their daily activities. It is time to trust our citizens to begin to reopen their shops including hair salons, barbershops, spas, restaurants and other businesses.
Our business owners and citizens will continue to follow all CDC guidelines protecting themselves and their customers. We will stay safe and will restart our economic viability before it is too late.
Montour County Board
of Commissioners,
Kenneth A. Holdren, chairman
Dan W. Hartman
Trevor S. Finn