I would like to share an experience I had at UPMC Hospital, Sunbury.
I arrived at 7 a.m. for a routine exam. I was in an unusually grouchy mood that morning. The staff, from registration until they walked me out the lobby door at the end, were unshaken by my mood. Everyone I dealt with was smiling, caring, professional and just plain pleasant.
In a world where all the good, personal, old-fashioned courtesy seems to be fading, it’s a relief to know some of that is still alive. I never thought an invasive procedure could be so pleasant. Thanks to everyone at UPMC Sunbury.
Joe Mikulanis,
Sunbury