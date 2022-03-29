Reading Sen. Toomey’s letter on March 23, I was struck once again by how quickly our desire for cheap energy can lead us to ignore the long-term crisis we are creating for ourselves. Climate change has already begun to cause more migration, severe storms, and threatens our supply chain beyond what we currently experience.
Mr. Toomey, along with our local representatives, also thinks that by approving pipeline construction and drilling on federal lands will magically create an immediate surge in oil and gas production, while investment in renewable energy will take years to produce. Having worked on a gas pipeline construction project, I can state with certainty that it takes years to complete as well. I would remind Mr. Toomey of the great many drilling permits already issued that have yet to be developed.
Let’s take steps now to reduce our reliance not just on foreign fuel supplies but on fossil fuels altogether.
If we don’t pay the cost for our current fuel consumption now, we and our children will certainly pay later.
Craig Miller,
Mifflinburg