The latest COVID-19 surge seems to be waning, another downward curve in the graph we’ve become far too accustomed to monitoring over the last 23 months. It is easy to wonder if this is the last bump of the global pandemic?
Is this coronavirus, once novel but now embedded in us all, behind us? Probably not yet.
Vaccines are still important, even boosters. Data continue to show the overwhelming majority of COVID patients in hospitals, being treated in intensive care units, on ventilators and those who die due to COVID complications are not fully vaccinated. Geisinger is now tracking data that show more than 70 percent of COVID patients who are fully vaccinated and end up in the hospital haven’t had any shots in the last 180 days.
A little more than a month ago, Pennsylvania was averaging more than 28,000 cases a day. Now it’s around 3,000. In the Valley, there have been fewer than 100 new cases over each of the past seven days.
This week, the Valley dipped below 100 combined COVID hospitalizations at the three Valley hospitals for the first time in nearly five months.
Even with all those bits of good news, tens of millions of people nationally and thousands locally remain vulnerable because the number of people getting vaccinated remains stagnant.
The Associated Press reported this week that health models estimate 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, the dominant variant. That number could rise to 80 percent by mid-March. “This will prevent or shorten new illnesses in protected people and reduce the amount of virus circulating overall, likely tamping down new waves. Hospitals will get a break from overwhelmed ICUs,” The AP reported.
Nationally, each day more than 130,000 Americans are infected and more than 2,000 are dying, both tragically troubling numbers considering all that we’ve learned since COVID arrived here. If we ever become numb to more than 2,000 people dying every day — about the number of students in the entire Danville Area School District — then we have some serious soul searching to tackle. More than 16,000 COVID patients are in ICUs around the nation and too many of us still aren’t vaccinated.
Latest state data show fewer than 45 percent of Snyder County residents are fully vaccinated. Union County surpassed 50 percent in recent weeks.
That means that while millions of Americans are better protected than ever before — carrying the knowledge of two years of mitigation and vaccines — many are not. “Even by the most optimistic estimates for population immunity, 80 million or so Americans are still vulnerable. That’s about the same as the total number of confirmed infections in the U.S. during the pandemic,” the AP reports.
In the coming days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to release new guidance. It will mark another step forward in this ongoing pandemic.
We are sure, as the CDC has said for more than a year now, the first step is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.