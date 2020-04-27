The COVID-19 virus continues to disrupt the lives of many Americans.
Businesses, large and small, are closed, placing working-class folks in dire financial straits. Sporting and social events canceled, travel restricted, and most trappings of “normalcy” on hold, with seemingly no end in sight.
All of us are suffering and, for the most part, people are responding to this medical crisis with a spirit that does the nation proud — particularly our first-responders, healthcare workers, and people handling our deliveries.
As a retired school teacher, I’d like to pay a special tribute to a group who, through no fault of their own, have also had their lives disrupted.
For students, the closing of public schools and universities has not only placed a severe strain on the educational process, but it also spelled the end to high school sports, proms, and graduation experiences; events that are also an essential part of the lives of American students.
For the Class of 2020 and all students, I am truly sorry for the loss of so many events that define your time in school. The year-end ceremonies may not be there, but we’re proud of you.
Stay safe, and Godspeed.
John Sumner,
Mifflinburg