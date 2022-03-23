I haven’t written often and I said I wouldn’t write anymore, but Peter Mazurkiewicz’s letter of March 5, changed my mind. President Joe Biden was elected by saying he would unite the country.
You can’t unite people by calling the other party fascist and deplorable. Yet, you people persist in this foolishness.
This country has never been more divided. The working class were happy and doing well under President Trump. Biden takes credit for a good job in Afghanistan, yet we still have Americans abandoned there.
We are the laughing stock of the world. When you are weak, people take advantage. Why do you think Putin’s doing what he’s doing?
As for inflation, that started when the oil and natural gas were cut off.
As for a labor shortage, you can’t have workers when you pay people to stay home and not work.
President Trump was bringing American companies back from overseas. People need to think — are they better now than when Trump was in? If they say yes, there is something wrong with them.
I do agree with you on one point. Vietnam was a steamy hell — while I served there. Also, I’m sure someone will have something to say about this letter. That is their right. It is also a right for conservatives to have their voices.
Lee Leiby,
Sunbury