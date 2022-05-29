Tuesday night, both kids were already in bed. Neither asleep, but I wanted to make a point to stop in and talk, however briefly. Just to tell them I love them.
Nineteen families 1,800 miles away in Uvalde, Texas, didn’t have the chance that same night. They never knew Monday night would be the last time.
Not going to lie, it’s been pretty steamy in my head since 21 people — 19 fourth-graders — were shot and killed in a Robb Elementary School in Texas on Tuesday.
All of the adjectives rushed back again and haven’t really left: Anger, frustration, disappointment, desperation, sadness and, yes, rage.
Then there was a tweet that repeated the same two-word phrase a couple of times and it set me off: Should be.
The kids that were shot and killed in Sandy Hook almost a decade ago should be getting their drivers’ licenses this year. Should be going to the prom. Should be starting to look at colleges.
The kids in Uvalde should be enjoying the start of their summer vacations. Should be preparing for family trips and holiday gatherings.
Should be...
We have a daughter about the same age as those kids from Connecticut. We have a son a year older than those in Texas.
The boy asked me “Why?” when he saw the news on Tuesday night.
There are no good answers.
Here’s what I know: We should be past this. We’re not because our “leaders” fail to lead us.
Is it about the guns? Yes. Is it about mental health? Yes.
It’s about those things and a million more. But I’m tired of stammering to some sort of incoherent answer to a question like “why?”
Maybe the most frustrating thing is there isn’t one answer. The answer can’t be do nothing and wait for everything to sort itself out.
When I was a kid, I hunted with my dad; I don’t anymore. I have been around guns in some form for more than three decades. I understand the Second Amendment and what it protects. You want 20 guns, have at it.
But why these guns? Why the same guns that keep showing up every time this happens?
What I don’t get, and no one will ever convince me otherwise, is why a civilian needs a military-style assault rifle with what feels like limitless capacity? Those weapons have two purposes: Shoot as many things as possible and in the shortest amount of time.
During a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in 2019, the shooter was killed by responding police within 32 seconds of the first shot. In those 32 seconds, nine people were killed and 27 injured.
Thirty-two seconds, 36 people shot.
Those who could at least try to prevent these guns from getting into people’s hands don’t want to step on individual rights and the Second Amendment. It’s a stark reminder that a gun owner’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is more important than being safe at school or church or a grocery store.
One of the smartest things I read this week was from a Texan, actor Matthew McConaughey. He said “we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”
He is 1,000 percent correct in that assessment.
We have to do something. Doing nothing isn’t working.
