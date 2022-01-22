In his farewell address to the nation, President George Washington warned of the dangers of partisan party politics, and President James Monroe, too, warned that partisan political parties place the interests of the politics above the best interests of the nation.
President Washington was also concerned that a powerful political individual would emerge with purposes of his own elevation that would ruin public liberty. After what happened recently and what is happening presently, it is obvious that both of these presidents were prescient in their warnings.
In his farewell address to the nation, President Dwight Eisenhower said, “we must guard against the unwarranted influence of the military-industrial complex.” Recently, Congress approved a defense spending bill that exceeds 3/4 of a trillion dollars.
The defense contractors, located along the capital beltway must be salivating for another war that will increase their profits at the expense of an ignorant, unsuspecting enlisted military.
In summary, it’s time for all registered voters to be wary of partisan party politics and of war-mongering politicians who are supported by a partisan political media. It’s also the time for all citizens to heed the warnings of these three concerned past presidents.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove