Sitting on the bottom of the bookshelf in my home office are two hefty binders with pages and pages of New York Mets baseball cards from my favorite team’s origin in 1962 to the early 2000s.
I’m not a baseball card collecting fanatic, but I do enjoy occasionally going through my cards, seeing what I have and don’t have, and occasionally going on eBay to try to fill some gaps.
Rob Inglis, The Daily Item’s ace staff photographer, is significantly more into this than I am. It took him about five seconds looking at my binder to notice my collection was missing a Nolan Ryan card. (I have subsequently found available Nolan Ryan cards from his Mets years are ridiculously expensive and will not be added to my collection anytime soon.)
Eric Pehowic, our night news editor, is similarly seriously involved in this hobby. Unlike mine, both of their collections go well beyond baseball cards.
When I learned recently how ardent they both are about all this, it occurred to me that maybe they’d like to share their passion and expertise with people of similar interest. So, I asked them about doing a podcast.
Two weeks ago, that podcast became a reality. It’s called “Collecting Cardboard.” Episode No. 2 dropped on Friday. It’s available on the iTunes store and pretty much everywhere else you can subscribe to a podcast. It’s also available on our website at dailyitem.com.
I asked Rob to tell me a little about how he got so into ... um... collecting cardboard.
He said his dad bought him his first pack of baseball cards in 1987 and subsequently picked up additional packs “for around 50 cents a pack at the gas station counter when we would stop.
“I couldn’t wait to get home and open them up and look to see who we got,” Rob said.
It didn’t take long for him to get hooked on collecting.
“I loved those cards,” he said. “I would thumb through them repeatedly, keeping them all over the place in my room so I could look at them when I felt like it. It wasn’t until a few years later that a card shop opened up in our town that we started collecting a bit more seriously.”
The best part of it all, Rob said, was “spending the time with my dad, opening them and talking.” He considers that time with his dad “priceless.”
After a while, Rob said, they stopped collecting seriously in the late 1990s. Fast forward to a year and a half ago, Rob, now a father himself with three daughters, said he found some of those old cards and started remembering how much fun it was.
“I have since shared some of that fun with my oldest daughter who likes to try and pronounce the names of the players and my youngest daughter who uses the cards as money in her games,” Rob said.
Now that he’s gotten back into it, he said he’s excited about doing the podcast with Eric.
“It’s geared toward anyone who likes collecting trading cards of all types including those who are just beginning as well as veteran collectors,” Rob said. “We will feature a variety of segments including news of the day, random facts, and most likely some spirited disagreements on certain topics.
Rob and Eric stress they are by no means “card investor gurus.” But they look forward to sharing their thoughts, experiences and the fun of collecting cardboard.
If you’re a collector, or once upon a time were and might want to be again, I encourage you to check them out.
