The results of the primary election in Kansas on Aug. 2 are a small beam of hope and perhaps a good indicator of just how extreme the out-of-touch Supremely Partisan Court’s conservative majority is. Republicans in Kansas had rushed to the ballot a proposal which would strip state constitutional protection from a woman’s right to choose abortion (already limited there and lawful only in the first 22 weeks of pregnancy.)
The primary was really expected to be a Republicans-only affair, with no Democrats on the ballot, the timing of the referendum overtly a factor in yet another manifestation of Republican anti-democratic strategy. Even so, the number of ever-so-red state Kansas voters (which last voted in favor of a Democratic presidential candidate in 1964!) about doubled over the most recent, previous primary, and the predicted razor-thin outcome never materialized, with about 60% of Kansas voters rejecting the proposed amendment to further limit their rights.
Women’s right to self-determine was properly recognized in Roe and Casey as a constitutional right worthy of due process and equal protection, and the Trump-enabled, extreme super-majority, in which Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney-Barrett teamed up with religious zealot Alito, ethically-challenged Thomas, and even the occasionally more temperate Chief Judge Roberts betray a partisan, pro-religious perspective which is misplaced in the so-called and self-proclaimed court of last resort. Roe and Casey were settled law, and due more respect than given in the unpersuasive, religion-infused Dobbs decision written by Alito.
We can and should do better. We ought to enlarge the court to 13 (the number of appellate circuits, an enlargement well-justified by the present workload), and consider an appointment process which to a greater extent than at present limits partisanship in the justice-approval process. Even though federal judges have lifetime tenure, nothing in the Constitution says Congress can’t limit their participation on the high court to a term of years.
In addition to being antidemocratic, over the last several years the supporters of Trump have shown themselves to be way more about advancing individual wealth and power than being partners in finding legislative solutions. When they lose at the polls, they cry “stolen election” and look for ways to prevent those who vote against them from voting. Unexpectedly, the very red state of Kansas has rejected the party line.
It’s time to vote the spineless sycophants out, and restore some semblance of participatory democracy.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg