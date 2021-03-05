President Biden, in his first 10 days in office, signed 43 executive orders changing all of Donald Trump’s accomplishments. Can you believe, open borders with a quarter of the wall not completed, where these undocumented immigrants are forging through, with no vaccine, no papers? And we’re trying to get our people vaccinated, what a farce.
I think President Biden was put there as a puppet for the left, hoping he will be relieved from his role as being incompetent. Then guess who our president will be: Kamala Harris as president and Pelosi as vice president.
God help us all, this is what I see happening?
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer