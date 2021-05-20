What a great weekend we had here in our great coal region area. The weather cooperated, and it started with the cruise on Independence Street in Shamokin. The cruisers were greeted with many spectators.
On Saturday evening, about 300 people sang and danced to the ’50s and ’60s sound of Memory Lane at the town park in Mount Carmel. The band was outstanding and played for 3 hours. I have not seen so many smiling faces in one place since last March.
On Sunday, the Kulpmont Cruise Association organized a cruise that met in the parking lot of the farmer’s market in Atlas and cruised around the area. It was Veterans Day on Saturday and we honored our great veterans at the show and cruise. It was great to see our people enjoy all the activities.
It takes the cooperation of many people to make our programs a success. Thanks to Mike Klinger for letting us use his parking lot and electricity. To Vinny Clausi for his generous donation to help pay for some of our expenses. The mayors and supervisors did their part to make the weekend fun. Our local police departments and fire police got us through safely. Clover Hose Fire Department led us around Mount Carmel. The many spectators helped make the Memory Lane show and cruises a success.
Support the Trevorton Car Show on Saturday at their town park. The Great Kulpmont Cruise will be held on Sunday, June 20.
Registration at Holy Angels parking lot. Stay tuned.
Joe Cesari,
President, Kulpmont Cruise Association