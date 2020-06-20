It seems that double standards apply for the citizens of Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf threatens Pennsylvania citizens and business owners with fines and arrests if they disobey stay-at-home orders, calls business owners selfish when they choose to ignore his unconstitutional decrees because they are in need of cash flow, and calls county leaders who threatened to defy his closing orders cowards.
Yet he has the audacity to march in a protest with large groups of more than 25 who, by the way, are disobeying his ridiculous unconstitutional edicts.
Does that mean that there is no longer a COVID-19 threat? It seems that the governor has apparently so decreed?
What a hypocrite!
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown