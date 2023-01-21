After reading Dan Meuser’s My Turn letter on Jan. 10, I couldn’t help but respond to some of his right-wing Republican talking points.
For example, he states that the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives will “strengthen our country’s national security and economic growth.” That, coming from a representative that voted against short-term military aid for Ukraine. He also voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Apparently, he was for infrastructure spending when Donald Trump had “infrastructure week” on and off throughout his four years in office, and did absolutely nothing about it. But, when there is a bill to actually vote for, Meuser votes against it. I would suspect it has something to do with the fact that a Democratic president and Congress supported it. In fact, out of 213 Republicans, 13 voted for it. Meuser wasn’t one of them.
He then goes on to write that Democratic policies created record-high inflation and energy costs. He should know better than that. Both inflation and the cost of energy is a worldwide problem which is even worse overseas. The inflation that we’re dealing with now was caused by the pandemic. Businesses shutting down and re-opening while the demand for goods exceeded what factories could put out. Inflation, by the way, has been coming down in recent months. Though I don’t expect the congressman to give any credit to the current administration for that.
In fact, Meuser voted against the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Apparently reducing the price of prescription drugs isn’t too high on Meuser’s list of priorities.
One of the most ridiculous things he says is to “repeal Biden’s army of 87,000 IRS agents!” First of all, the IRS has been understaffed for decades. You would think that someone who claims to want to reduce the deficit would want tax cheats to have to pay their fair share of taxes. But why bother with common sense when you can make a boogie man out of the IRS? Secondly, the 87,000 that would be hired are not all agents, but mostly clerical staff. He knows this, but would rather pander to his MAGA base (government: Bad; getting away without paying taxes: Good). He has to keep the man with the red tie happy.
Meuser then went on to outdo himself by stating that he wanted to hold President Biden accountable for “targeting of political opponents.” Of all the outlandish things in the congressman’s letter, that one is the most laughable. Meuser’s idea of targeting political opponents is pointing out and confronting the Republican lies which Joe Biden does very well. Dan Meuser, who supported Donald Trump by not voting to impeach a man that tried to prevent aid to an ally by trying to find dirt on his probable political opponent.
That beats all.
Dan Meuser is not fit to represent anyone in this district after trying to overturn a fair and legitimate election in 2020. He tried to have votes thrown out (including my own) because he didn’t like the outcome of the election. Apparently, today’s Republican party only believes in elections if their party wins.
To them, if Democrats succeed, there must be something shady afoot. And Dan Meuser has the audacity to write that he wants “a future that’s built on freedom.”
Bob McKinney lives in Sunbury.