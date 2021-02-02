I was so sorry to learn of the passing of John “Chick” Chaney, longtime Temple University men’s basketball coach and prior to that a star in the old Eastern Basketball League, playing for our beloved Sunbury Mercuries.
John got his nickname from the best boss I ever had, Bill Toland, Daily Item sports editor. I interviewed John after he took the Temple job. When I said where I worked and mentioned Bill’s name, he said, “Mr. Toland gave me that nickname.”
I can still see “Chick” banking in jump shots from side court at the old Fourth Ward gym.
That was back in the late ’50s, 60-some years ago. What a great player — and man.
Rest in peace, John.
David H. Herrold,
Selinsgrove