I was so sorry to learn of the passing of John “Chick” Chaney, longtime Temple University men’s basketball coach and prior to that a star in the old Eastern Basketball League, playing for our beloved Sunbury Mercuries.

John got his nickname from the best boss I ever had, Bill Toland, Daily Item sports editor. I interviewed John after he took the Temple job. When I said where I worked and mentioned Bill’s name, he said, “Mr. Toland gave me that nickname.”

I can still see “Chick” banking in jump shots from side court at the old Fourth Ward gym.

That was back in the late ’50s, 60-some years ago. What a great player — and man.

Rest in peace, John.

David H. Herrold,

Selinsgrove

