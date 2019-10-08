This is in response to the letter (Oct. 5) written by James Swartz. Mr. Swartz asks whether he can ignore a subpoena or refuse to appear. His letter leaves out a very important principle upon which our Republic was built: That all citizens are afforded due process before the law.
Since President Trump announced his campaign , career Democrats entrenched in our federal government spied on, and sued our president, his family and friends. This was all premised on hearsay or the Russian dossier that was financed by the Democrat Party. These entrenched government operatives are the “Swamp” the president is attempting to drain. They believed Hillary Clinton would be president, and when they disapproved of the will of the American people, their backup plan — the Mueller Investigation — was put into motion. That plan failed. Now they are proving they will try any scheme to remove our duly elected president. If our government can do this to someone with the means of President Trump, think what it can do to us.
What if our government issued subpoenas against you, based upon hearsay from a nameless accuser who won’t be required to face you? What if the police searched your home and business, and you had to prove you were not guilty of lies levied against you? What if your government denied you your constitutional right to due process?
Bonnie Feaster,
Sunbury