Our Gov. Tom Wolf participated in the “Black Lives Matter” protest in Harrisburg on June 3. The event was held to point out the unlawful treatment of black people by police officers in America.
Gov. Wolf has promised to make changes in the policies used by police officers during arrests. I wonder if Gov. Wolf has ever tried to restrain someone who is high on drugs or alcohol?
It is interesting that Gov. Wolf is very concerned about people dying from COVID-19 and the unlawful treatment of black people but is unconcerned about some other black lives.
According to the website of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, 38 percent of the abortions done in Pennsylvania are performed on black women. The governor could stop all babies from being aborted if he wanted to.
“I can’t breathe” has been repeatedly displayed across the air-waves. The black babies that have been terminated by abortion have not had the opportunity to “breathe” at all.
I wonder, which black lives really matter to Gov. Wolf?
Claude Mengle,
Mifflinburg