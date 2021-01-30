The president’s behavior on Jan. 6 presents a serious problem for the U.S. government and all Americans. Representatives from both major parties and independents concur President Trump’s behavior and actions were illegal and impeachable offenses. However, because of timing, Republicans opine that Trump should not be impeached since he is no longer in office. Democrats say his behavior on Jan. 6 while in office warrants impeachment.
The Supreme Court (by its action) seems to be saying, because the impeached president is no longer in office, a Supreme Court Justice will not preside over the trial of a former President.
As a registered Republican I’m beginning to wonder just how dumb our elected Republican leaders think we are. Trump said he could commit murder in New York City and get away with it. This time he caused five deaths in Washington, D.C., and our elected representatives say, because of timing, he should not be prosecuted.
As a supporter of law and order, the question seems simple: If the offense violated the constitution and the law, the violator should be prosecuted. Deciding whether he is President of the United States or a private citizen is a moot point. But it needs to be one or the other, there is no middle ground. Delaying the decision only creates “the next time,” scenario. The use of “Timing in the Presidential term” as a defense is not a defense.
Republican leaders say they are for “law and order.” Either they are or they are not. Actions speak larger than words. A decision needs to be made before the next time because there will be “a next time” and our elected representatives need to set an example and provide us, the voters, an answer.
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury