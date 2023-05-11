In response to Trey Casimir’s “Stones and Glass Houses,” (Sunday, May 7), where he responds to Rita Campbell’s “Promote Morality,” of April 21, I need to say I’m confused. I dug out the newspaper (we save them).
Nowhere does Ms. Campbell mention the name of her “church” or her “holy book” (his words). Why then, does Mr. Casimir make such explosive statements? And if he disagrees with Ms. Campbell’s position, isn’t there a more respectful way to express it than attacking what he believes to be her church and scriptures?
S.E. Jihad Levine,
Sunbury